Falcon Club banquet award ceremony

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Falcon Club banquet occurred on Sunday, January 26th.
Covenant’s Jonas Sanker is named the Falcon Club Player of the Year from the Private school ranks.
Louisa County’s Jarett Hunter is named the Falcon Club Player of the Year from the Public school ranks.
For the 2nd year the Falcon Club will award a "Defensive Player of the Year goes to Louisa County’s Aaron Aponte. Former Louisa tight end, Brandon Smith, won it last year.
Head coach of Covenant football, Seth Wilson, wins “Outstanding Private schools Coach”.
Head coach of Louisa, Will Patrick, wins “Outstanding Public Schools Coach”.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.