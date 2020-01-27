Dominion Energy again receives high score on HRC Corporate Equality Index

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy is one of 19 companies in Virginia that is staying ahead of the curve with policies and procedures to protect people in the LGBTQ community.
This is the second year Dominion Energy has scored a 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index [pdf]. In order to score a 100, the power company had to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. It also needs to provide the same benefits for same-spouse couples as it does for opposite spouses, as well as provide internal training on LGBTQ education.
Vice President of Employee Engagement and Development Darius Johnson says this kind of work is needed to keep the company running smoothly.
A community engagement group within Dominion Energy is always looking for more ways to connect with groups in the area to work on issues affecting the LGBTQ community.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.