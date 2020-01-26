UVA men’s tennis defeats Memphis 4-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The 23rd ranked UVA men’s tennis team is hosting ITA Kick Off Weekend at Boar’s Head Sports Club.
Memphis, North Carolina State, Utah State and Virginia will be competing in the tournament.
The winning team will earn a spot in the 16-team field of the ITA national team indoor championship. This morning 17th ranked NC State beat Utah State and today Virginia plays Memphis.
On court one was the Wahoo veteran, Carl Sonderlund, taking on Jan Pallareas, Sonderlund prevailed beating Pallareas 6-2 and 6-0.
On court two Virginia’s Ryan Goetz wins 6-4, 6-2 over Oscar Cutting.
On court six UVA Christian Alshon was taking on Matt Story. Alshon wins 7-5, 6-1.
The 'Hoos play NC State tomorrow at 1 p.m.
