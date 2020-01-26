UVA Career Center and JCPenney team up to help people dress for success

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The University of Virginia Career Center and JCPenney partnered together Sunday to bring UVA students, alumni and parents a special discount. They hosted Suit Up, a chance for several people in Charlottesville to receive 30% off to help people look their best for an interview.
"We help them all the way through with exploring majors and working on their cover letter, resume, securing internships and so we kind of feel like this is the last step," Career Programs Assistant Arie Olivetto says.
This is the first time the discount was extended to UVA alumni and parents. It is also the first time JCPenney offered a discount for more than just attire. Attendees purchased luggage, jewelry, handbags and more.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.