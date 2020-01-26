Outlook through first weekend of February

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance will pass by to our south Monday. We may just see a few more clouds.
As that storm system exits off the Southeast, it’ll drag down some cooler temperatures Tuesday through Friday. Feeling more like the season. Cold nights and cool days.
Watching the progress of a possible storm system by the weekend. Right now forecast models aren’t in agreement. Some give us rain Saturday and other’s show it will remain dry. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Clouds and sun. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Light southwest breeze.
Monday night: Clearing and cold. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday through Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s and low temperatures in the 20s.
Small rain chance for now for Saturday. Highs upper 40s. It doesn’t look like a big storm system as of Sunday night.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
