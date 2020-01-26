Last week of January outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be a little cooler on this Sunday. However, not bad for the heart of winter. Temperatures will still be a little above average for this time in January today and Monday.
A weak weather disturbance will pass by to our south Monday. We may just see a few more clouds.
As that storm system exits off the Southeast, it’ll drag down some cooler temperatures Tuesday through Friday. Feeling more like the season. Cold nights and cool days.
Watching the progress of a possible storm system by the weekend. Right now forecast models aren’t in agreement. Some give us rain Saturday and other’s show it will remain dry. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and brisk at times. Highs in the 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and about 50 degrees for central Virginia.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Clouds and sun. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Light southwest breeze.
Monday night: Clearing and cold. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday through Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s and low temperatures in the 20s.
Small rain chance for now for Saturday. Highs upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.