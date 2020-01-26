Charlottesville mural calls for local control over Confederate monuments

The piece on one side depicts a tiki torch being broken in half, a reference to the events of August 12, 2017 and the “Unite The Right,” rally that sparked violence in Downtown Charlottesville. One panel of the mural urges viewers to get involved by writing their elected officials to support legislation to remove the statues. On the other side, the artists depict possible alternative statues. The artists suggest a statue to Queen Charlotte, the city’s namesake, York, Lewis and Clark’s enslaved traveling companion, and a monument to Vinegar Hill, a historically black neighborhood that was razed for redevelopment in the 1970s.