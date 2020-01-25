Shipman man treated for accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Shipman man could face charges following an accidental shooting on Friday. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call for shots fired in the 2000 block of Keys Church Road.
When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted and not reported correctly.
The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.
Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Statement:
On 1/24/2020 the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of shots fired in the 2000 block of Keys Church Road in Shipman, Virginia. When law enforcement arrived on the scene they discovered that a man had been shot. The scene was secured by deputies and the Virginia State Police. The individual with the gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted and not reported correctly. Charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia State Police, Emergency Responders (Fire and Rescue), VDOT, Nelson Public Schools and the citizens for their assistance during the investigation.
It has been determined that the event was isolated and there is no outstanding threat to the public. No further information is available at this time.
