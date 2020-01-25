Improving weekend weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall overnight, we will see a drying and clearing trend for Saturday. Many areas picked up 1 to 3 inches of rain since Friday afternoon. That storm system is now moving away to our northeast. Drier air will arrive for the weekend. Temperatures will still be a little above average for this time of year.
Many dry days and nights as high pressure keeps our weather quiet. A weak storm system looks to pass by to our south on Monday.
Dry and more seasonable through the end of next week. We will have to watch a possible storm system to start next weekend.
Saturday: Early fog. Becoming mostly sunny. High in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the low and mid 50s across central Virginia. West breeze.
Saturday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West breeze.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid to upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 50s across central Virginia. West breeze.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy to party cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday through Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. More seasonable. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
A possible storm system next Saturday. Forecast models differ on its development at this time. Keep checking back for updates.
