Former NFL play visits Charlottesville seeking to inspire area kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former NFL player visited the Boys and Girls Club in Charlottesville Saturday afternoon. His goal is to help young people live their best life. Kendall Gaskins and the Game 7 team inspired teens through games, discussions and activities meant to develop a growth mindset.
Gaskins played most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers. Game 7 is an organization committed to helping people find purpose and fulfillment in life. “We got tons of different areas that we teach but our primary ones are mindset, which is led by me, financial literacy led by Jess and holistic health, which is led by Kendall” Game 7 CEO Malcolm Evans says.
The event was hosted by City of Promise, an organization committed to fostering a culture of achievement in all children.
