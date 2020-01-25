Cooling overnight with more sunshine Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking 1 to 3 inch rainfall Saturday night, tonight we will continue to dry and clear out. Along with a chillier air mass. Still not bad though for the heart of winter. No sign of arctic air anytime soon.
More sunshine Sunday with a brisk west breeze.
A weak weather disturbance will pass by to our south Monday. Cooler temperatures will follow mid and late week. More typical of late January.
Watching for a possible stronger storm system for the first of February. Right now it looks to bring most areas another cold rainfall. However, the mountains and Shenandoah Valley could have a little wintry precipitation. Keep checking back for updates.
Saturday night: Mainly clear, brisk and chilly. Lows upper 20 to lower 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery at times. Highs in the mid 40 for the Shenandoah Valley and 50 degrees for central Virginia.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday through Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly rain showers expected at this time. Highs in the 40s.
