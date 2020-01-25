Cooling overnight with more sunshine Sunday

Seasonable and dry next week

Josh Fitzpatrick's weekend outlook
By Josh Fitzpatrick | January 25, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 5:11 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking 1 to 3 inch rainfall Saturday night, tonight we will continue to dry and clear out. Along with a chillier air mass. Still not bad though for the heart of winter. No sign of arctic air anytime soon.

More sunshine Sunday with a brisk west breeze.

A weak weather disturbance will pass by to our south Monday. Cooler temperatures will follow mid and late week. More typical of late January.

Watching for a possible stronger storm system for the first of February. Right now it looks to bring most areas another cold rainfall. However, the mountains and Shenandoah Valley could have a little wintry precipitation. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday night: Mainly clear, brisk and chilly. Lows upper 20 to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery at times. Highs in the mid 40 for the Shenandoah Valley and 50 degrees for central Virginia.

Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday through Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly rain showers expected at this time. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.