City of Charlottesville overalls nonprofit grant funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is changing the way it awards money to nonprofits. The city began its efforts to overhaul the nonprofit grant program, now called the Vibrant Community Fund, 18 months ago.
The city says it's making the change to be more adaptive to needs as they arise. In the past, funding was influenced by previous funding.
That won't be the case going forward.
“If you got $20,000, you were fairly likely to get pretty close to $20,000 in the following year, etc. So the idea of saying this is competitive and starts with sort of zero, every year means you if you're an existing nonprofit, you can ask for what you need and that might be significantly more than what you requested in years past,” Kaki Dimock, with the city of Charlottesville, said.
The city has received 80 requests totaling more than $3.4 million. It funded just $2.1 million last year.
