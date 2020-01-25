Charlottesville bikers help improve trails around Charlottesville.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of Charlottesville’s mountain biking community are going the extra mile to make sure trails in the area are in the best possible shape for everyone.
The Charlottesville Area Mountain Biking Club and members of Charlottesville High School’s mountain biking team spent Saturday morning improving a section of the Rivanna trail. The section, on the University of Virginia’s Observatory Hill, struggles with standing water in the rain.
“This is a chronic wet spot," Dave Stackhouse, a member of the CAMBC said. "It kind of never goes away there’s a spring that comes out. So we’re armoring the trail today with 11 tons of gravel, that we’re packing in, and hopefully we are solving the problem with the mud here.”
The CAMBC says they do trail improvement almost every weekend. The group is also working to help build trails at Ragged Mountain Natural Area, and will help to build the trails at Biscuit Run State Park in the future.
