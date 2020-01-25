Bakery windows to reflect “Charlottesville Love”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A bakery in Charlottesville is rocking a fresh coat of paint. Some high school students picked up their brushes and got to work, all in the name of love.
Students from four high schools painted the front glass windows of Great Harvest Bread Company based on the theme of “Charlottesville Love.” Students from Albemarle, Monticello, The Covenant School, and St. Anne’s-Belfield are making the community a little brighter through their artwork.
"We came up with the idea to showcase the area art students from the high schools,” Aileen Magnotto, owner of Great Harvest Bread Company, said.
The designs are angel wings made of bread, “love” spelled out in sign language and a couple sitting on a swing - plus one final addition on Friday night.
"We voted on doing a heart with different languages, all saying love,” Gabrielle Whitford, a student, said.
One of the employees at Great Harvest came up with the theme “Charlottesville Love.”
Magnotto says this project is a great team-building effort. “I want them to see how talented the youth in the community are and how good the youth in the community are operating together to build something beautiful.”
Students say sitting in the classroom can get kind of boring, so painting somewhere else gives a sense of freedom.
"To do things outside of school and to be a part of the community and different places,” Whitford said.
Most importantly, there's just one thing students want people to see.
"I just want them to like find happiness in it,” Whitford said.
Customers have until February 14 to vote for their favorite design. The winner will be announced on the 15. The school that wins will receive $200 in boxed lunches from the cafe.
