Winter restaurant week underway in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The winter 2020 edition of Charlottesville Restaurant Week is underway.
For the fifth year in a row, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) is the beneficiary of a week-plus of dining deals. One dollar from every meal will go to help those in our community.
The partnership between restaurants and the food bank has already yielded half a million meals for people in need.
“I've had many a person say that it's not just the food that they're receiving from the food bank, but it's knowing that somebody cares. It's making that connection in our community,” BRAFB Director of Development Mille Winstead said.
Charlottesville Restaurant Week kicked Friday, January 24, and runs through February 1.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.