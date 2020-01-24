Staunton group again participating in March for Life

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A group from Staunton is taking part in the March for Life event in Washington, D.C. Friday.
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Staunton has been hosting this annual trip for at least 40 years.
Organizer Matt Fitzgerald says it's about making their voices heard: "We want to give voice to the unborn. We want to give the voice to the voiceless, so that's why we do it. And until it's no longer something that we have to worry about we're going to keep going every year," he said.
Fitzgerald says despite the controversial issue behind the trip, he says it’s always been a very positive experience.
