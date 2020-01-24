Staunton City Council votes to support JMU industrial hemp study

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton voted on Thursday to support an industrial hemp study James Madison University plans to do. Six localities already made a financial commitment and Staunton is the last.
JMU needed $5,000 to apply for the GO Virginia grant which will allow JMU to study the potential of industrial hemp in the Shenandoah Valley.
Councilwoman Brenda Meade says it’s an important industry and great opportunities for area farmers. Council was unanimous in its decision.
