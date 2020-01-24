Soaking Rain Tonight. Improving Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A soaking rain tonight, then improving conditions for the weekend.
A storm system lifting through the Ohio Valley will bring some steady to heavy rain across our region tonight and during the predawn hours Saturday morning. During this time, reduced visibility with the rain and ponding of water on roadways. Some localized flooding is possible. Remain alert and reduce speed if traveling later tonight. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches expected, with locally higher amounts of 2-4 inches possible along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Rain will taper to scattered showers early Saturday morning.
Improving conditions for the remainder of the weekend. Turning breezy and clearing skies Saturday with highs in the 50s. More sunshine on Sunday, but still breezy highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Fairly seasonable temperatures next week and largely dry. A few disturbances could bring some showers by the late week.
Tonight: Steadier and heavier rain late. Areas of fog. Steady temperatures upper 30s to low 40s.
Saturday: Early morning rain. Clearing, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to near 50.
Monday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs mid to upper 40s.
