Soaking Rain Tonight. Improving Weekend

A storm system lifting through the Ohio Valley will bring some steady to heavy rain across our region tonight and during the predawn hours Saturday morning. During this time, reduced visibility with the rain and ponding of water on roadways. Some localized flooding is possible. Remain alert and reduce speed if traveling later tonight. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches expected, with locally higher amounts of 2-4 inches possible along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Rain will taper to scattered showers early Saturday morning.