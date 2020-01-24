Rain to drench Central Virginia late tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A booming storm system in on approach to the greater Charlottesville area. Precipitation will first start as some light showers, mainly in the Valley. By later this afternoon and especially this evening, everyone will be seeing rain. Rain will also pick up in intensity.
The heaviest rain will push through overnight tonight. While most of us will be asleep, those who are out and about will need to use extreme caution. Heavy rain will greatly reduce visibility. Rain will taper off early Saturday morning. Around 1-1.5″ of rain is likely. Isolated spots could see 2+ inches.
Improving conditions for the remainder of the weekend with dry skies and temperatures in the 50s. Much of next week is currently trending dry with near seasonal temperatures.
Today: Rain showers. Cool. Highs in the 40s.
Tonight: Heavy rain. Steady temperatures. Rain will be most intense overnight.
Tomorrow: Early AM shower, then clearing. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, seasonal. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
