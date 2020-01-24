Gov. Northam announces Virginia’s unemployment rate remains at 2.6%

“This administration’s commitment to bringing quality, good-paying jobs to every corner of Virginia has resulted in one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, and we look forward to seeing this trend continue in 2020,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Now more than ever, we must work with our public and private partners across the state to build strong career pathways and equip Virginia’s workforce with the 21st-century skills that employers in high-demand industries are seeking.”