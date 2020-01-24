Friday soaker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning clouds have kept temperatures above freezing. Meanwhile, a cold front and developing area of low pressure are tracking northeast. Showers will become more widespread Today. Heavy rain is expected Tonight, with as much as 1″-2″ expected across the region. Morning showers will give way to clearing sky, and breezy conditions Saturday. Temperatures will remain above normal throughout the Weekend into the middle of next week. The last week of January is expected to remain above normal. Have a great and safe Weekend !