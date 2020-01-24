Friday soaker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning clouds have kept temperatures above freezing. Meanwhile, a cold front and developing area of low pressure are tracking northeast. Showers will become more widespread Today. Heavy rain is expected Tonight, with as much as 1″-2″ expected across the region. Morning showers will give way to clearing sky, and breezy conditions Saturday. Temperatures will remain above normal throughout the Weekend into the middle of next week. The last week of January is expected to remain above normal. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: cloudy with rain, High: mid 40s
Tonight: cloudy with heavy rain, Low: low 40s
Saturday: Morning showers, then clearing and breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasnt, High: mid 50s...Lowlow 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.