Former Charlottesville candidate under review at Staunton hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville court will have to wait until March to learn if a former candidate for City Council is competent to stand trial.
Charlottesville General District Court took up the John Edward Hall case Friday, January 24. Hall is facing two counts of trespassing, as well as one count of bond violation.
Hall admitted during a previous court hearing that he had taken down campaign signs outside the Jefferson School on November 5, 2019. He also agreed to undergo a psychological evaluation.
Hall is currently at Western State Hospital in Staunton, which is a part of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. His next court date is set for March 6.
