CHS students partner with UVA researchers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville High School students now have a better grasp of the medical world.
CHS and the University of Virginia School of Medicine partner every year for a poster symposium. Students in upper-level biology classes choose their own topics, research them with the help of medical researchers, and then present them before a panel of judges.
This year, the topics ranged from the effects of vaping on teenagers to the causes of migraines for young women.
