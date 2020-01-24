Charlottesville’s Isaiah Washington is basketball and football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isaiah Washington is a 5′10 senior that has been on Charlottesville varsity basketball since his freshman year.
“He’s a leader. He’s leading by example," says head coach of CHS boys basketball Mitchell Minor.
"He gives it all on the court and I think that goes throughout the team as far as his hustle and effort goes on.”
“As a leader on the court you just have to make sure your team is talking,"says Isaiah Washington.
"It’s a lot on the court to be a leader. They rely on you to the right thing, so that’s what I do.”
Washington was introduced to the game by his mother who also played basketball at Charlottesville High School.
“I look up to my mom. When she played basketball here, I heard a lot of things about her, so I’m just trying to be like her, but make it further," says Washington.
“She was like an all state basketball player back in her day. I think she was first team as a freshman all-state,” says Minor.
Basketball is Isaiah’s first love, however the gridiron is where the athlete believes he belongs and says he couldn’t live without sports.
“Just knowing that you can go to college and play football. That’s everybody’s dream. Is to get to college. Even if you don’t play a sport," says Washington.
"There’s a lot of things you can do without playing a sport, but sports are going to keep you in school and keep you on the right track. Keep you having good grade and stuff like that.”
When it’s all said and done Isaiah wants to be remembered by one thing:
“That i’m a hard worker and never gave up. That I always did what I had to do. Just do it. That’s my motive just do it.”
