Burnley-Moran Elementary School students offer input for new classrooms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A school modernization project in Charlottesville is using new ways to get input from students.
Several classrooms and learning spaces will be getting a big makeover at Burnley-Moran Elementary School this summer. Project plans include adding a science and technology lab to what is primarily a media center.
Friday, fourth-graders got to use virtual reality to see how the space will look when finished.
Members of the student council are working with representatives from the architectural firm overseeing the design to talk about things they want to see.
Principal Elizabeth Korab says looking at new ways to get the student involved in the process helps the school get a better idea of how to meet their needs.
"Knowing that the modernization was happening this year I knew that this would be a great way to use our newly-formed and newly-created student body to get some ideas and get some input,” she said.
The renovations are expected to be completed before the start of the next school year.
The city has also allocated $3 million for planning and design work for modernization at Buford Middle School and Walker Upper Elementary School.
