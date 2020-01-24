Augusta County to develop a strategic plan

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County is in the early stages of developing a strategic plan. The different departments in the county have strategic plans, but the county as a whole has been operating without one.
Vice-Chair Pam Carter first introduced the idea a couple of years ago. Carter says the majority of the board has bought into it and they’re going to see what it would cost and if they could possibly get help from an area university.
"It just gives you some guidance and keeps you in track and in your lane, especially around budget season, and I know that we won’t have it ready, of course, we won’t have it ready for this year’s budget, but we will next year,” Carter said.
Carter says it will be key when developing the strategic plan to hear from the citizens about what they want.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.