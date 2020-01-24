Albemarle Co. School Board discuss budget for next year and approve new name for Cale Elementary

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Funding talks for next year’s school budget in Albemarle County are underway. The Albemarle County School Board met on Thursday to listen to a budget presentation as part of the first step in the long approval process.
This is the first balanced funding request presented to the school board in 20 years. Superintendent Matt Haas says he hopes to receive funding in this year's budget to give employees higher pay.
Albemarle County Public Schools currently has a budget of $195.48 million. It would like to bump it up to $209.1 million, a 7% increase.
The $13.6 million increase is broken down into four parts - compensation, growth, and demographics, non-discretionary and directed and proposals.
"Most notably this includes a salary increase for both teachers and classified employees as well as a proposed increase to our minimum wage,” Haas said.
Teacher salaries would increase to $15 an hour. This would ensure the school system keeps a competitive market while also taking care of its employees.
"As a reminder for the current year we projected had projected and budgeted for 13,733 students, but we have enrolled over 300 students more than that, we are projecting an additional 200 students next year,” Haas said.
Hundreds of extra students also call for more hands-on deck.
"Student growth doesn't just affect classroom staffing however, we've also budgeted funds for hiring additional bus drivers and custodians,” Haas said.
This year, the state and the county are contributing equal amounts of money which will likely result in having the first balanced budget in more than 20 years.
"For the first time in a long time we're probably going to have a balanced budget right at the very very beginning,” Graham Paige, with the Albemarle County School Board, said.
Thursday was just a presentation and work session. The next step will be a public hearing on January 30 for feedback. The school board will adopt a final budget by the end of April.
Cale Elementary in Albemarle County will officially have a new name next school year. The Albemarle County School Board voted on Thursday to approve the name Mountain View.
Cale was the first of several schools named after a historical figure to have its name reviewed. The next school will be Sutherland Middle School by the Community Advisory Committee.
Superintendent Matt Haas says there have been many changes made to the policy when it comes to naming buildings and facilities that should help speed up the process.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.