18-year-old charged with multiple sex crimes

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Bumpass man is locked up Wednesday night, following an investigation in Louisa County.
Peter Edward Schultz, 18, was arrested a week prior and is at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with felony forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration, and aggravated sexual battery.
The charges stem from an incident in May of 2019 in Louisa County.
The Louisa County Sheriff's Office needs help locating anyone that may have information about this incident or any other incident involving Schultz.
If you know anything, call the sheriff's office at 540-967-1234.
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Press Release:
After an investigation into an incident that occurred in Louisa County in May of 2019, felony warrants were obtained on Peter Edward Schultz, 18 of Bumpass, for forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration, and aggravated sexual battery. Mr. Schultz was taken into custody by Louisa County detectives, with the assistance of officers and detectives of the Chesterfield County Police Department, on January 17th, 2020.
Peter Schultz was also wanted out of Louisa County on two Misdemeanor warrants for violating the conditions of his probation. Schultz is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking assistance in locating anyone else that may have information about this or any other incident involving Peter Edward Schultz. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (540)967-1234 or Detective Todd Lytton at (540) 967-3468.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.