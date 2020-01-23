18-year-old charged with multiple sex crimes

After an investigation into an incident that occurred in Louisa County in May of 2019, felony warrants were obtained on Peter Edward Schultz, 18 of Bumpass, for forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration, and aggravated sexual battery. Mr. Schultz was taken into custody by Louisa County detectives, with the assistance of officers and detectives of the Chesterfield County Police Department, on January 17th, 2020.