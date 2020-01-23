UVA students handing out wellness kits to classmates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the University of Virginia are going the extra mile to make sure their fellow Cavaliers stay healthy this winter.
UVA’s Class of 2022 and the UVA Second-Year Council Safety & Wellness Committee provided wellness kits for students in Newcomb Hall Thursday, January 23. The kits contain everything from Emergen-C packets and Kleenex, to Band-Aids and hand sanitizer.
"Essentially, we wanted to offer free health items and allow students to stay healthy year-round. And so, instead of them having to go spend $10 on Emergen-C packets, they can stop by here grab a few, grab some other cool stuff," Jake Borenstein said.
The council offers these kits every month with a different theme: January’s theme is back to school, so in addition to winter-themed erasers, the kits contain mechanical pencils and pens.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.