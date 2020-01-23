Special FSNA meeting discusses proposed development plans on 240 Stribling and Flint Hill

"Much of Stribling is so narrow that widening it, even for sidewalks, is going to be difficult. So how are you going to handle all that many cars? And then, when we get up to Stribling, we have to turn left or right and you've gotta get across the median. I just don't see how you're going to handle all of that traffic,” Marilyn Swinford, who lives in Fry's Spring Neighborhood, said.