Special FSNA meeting discusses proposed development plans on 240 Stribling and Flint Hill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some changes could soon be coming to Charlottesville's Fry's Spring Neighborhood and not everyone's happy about them.
Wednesday marked a special Fry’s Spring Neighborhood Association meeting with Charlie Armstrong of Southern Development. The goal was to discuss proposed development plans for 240 Stribling and Flint Hill.
Those plans include new affordable housing and bike and pedestrian improvements. However, some neighbors are worried about the traffic problems these changes could bring.
"Much of Stribling is so narrow that widening it, even for sidewalks, is going to be difficult. So how are you going to handle all that many cars? And then, when we get up to Stribling, we have to turn left or right and you've gotta get across the median. I just don't see how you're going to handle all of that traffic,” Marilyn Swinford, who lives in Fry's Spring Neighborhood, said.
The development group plans to get more feedback on the proposed project before sending it on to the planning commission.
