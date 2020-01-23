Sister Cities Commission in Charlottesville asks community for input

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville wants your feedback on what location to select as its new sister city.
Charlottesville currently has four sister cities in Europe and Africa. The Sister City Commission is taking suggestions to replace Pleven, Bulgaria.
The two locations in the running are Huehuetenango, Guatemala and Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina. Both cities are similar in size to Charlottesville and also have mountains, universities and thriving arts within their communities.
"We weren't necessarily looking to add any additional cities, but members of the community and staff from the school system have started to ask us about the possibility of adding a Spanish-speaking sister city because there are so many native Spanish-speaking residents in Charlottesville and the school system,” Terri DiCintio, with the Sister City Commission, said.
You have until February 17. Recommendations to the council will be given in March.
