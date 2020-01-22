Seasonable Thursday. Rain Arrives Later Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still cold tonight with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Thursday morning sunshine will give way to increasing afternoon clouds with daytime highs in the seasonable mid to upper 40s.
The next storm to our west will approach Friday. Friday morning to start dry, but rain will start to overspread the region later in the afternoon. Mixed precipitation could be seen in the higher elevations, but everywhere else will see rain. The heaviest rain will occur overnight Friday to very early Saturday. As rain tapers off some clearing in the afternoon with some breezy conditions developing. At this time, rain amounts of an inch or more is forecast.
Dry and breezy Sunday and a pleasant stretch of days into early next week, with temperatures in the upper 40s to some low 50s.
Tonight:Mostly clear, still cold. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing later Friday afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.
Saturday: Early rain. PM clearing, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
