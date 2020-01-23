Rain On The Way Friday. Improving Conditions For the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds will continue to lower and thicken tonight with lows at or just below freezing.
A storm system to our west will approach Friday. Early Friday morning to start dry, but rain will begin to overspread the region, first in the Shenandoah Valley and then into Central Virginia, from late morning into the afternoon. Rain will turn steadier Friday evening and some heavy rain is possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning, before tapering off. A soaking rainfall is expected with totals of 1-2 inches.
Improving conditions for the remainder of the weekend. Turning breezy and clearing skies returning Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunshine on Sunday, but still breezy. Dry weather and seasonable temperatures will take us through the last week of January.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Lows around 30.
Friday: Cloudy, chilly. Rain developing from west to east, mainly late AM into the PM. Heavy rain late. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s.
Saturday: Early morning rain. Clearing, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to near 50.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 40s.
