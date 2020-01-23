Lewis & Clark’s local connections to Albemarle County explored in special “Lunch and Learn” event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Explorer’s Lewis and Clark had a deep connection to Albemarle County. Dozens of people attended an event on Thursday morning at the center named in honor of the duo.
At the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center attendees learned about the Rivanna River and Thomas Jefferson’s role helping boats pass through it more easily. They also learned about the Native Americans who once inhabited the land.
"Beginning with the Monocan Nation who used to live along the Rivanna River and their archaeological sites related to them such as a burial mound or a series of burial mounds up near the bridge on 29,” Alexandria Searls, with the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center, said.
This is part of a series of talks exploring 275 years of Albemarle County history. Next month, a speaker will be at the county office building to talk about the history of land development in the county.
