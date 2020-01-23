Infectious disease expert from UVA weighs in on China coronavirus

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan's government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Source: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
By Annie Schroeder | January 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 6:05 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An infectious disease expert from the University of Virginia is weighing in with what you should know about the coronavirus.

Doctor Bill Petri has been studying infectious diseases for over 30 years. Petri says coronaviruses can be a cause of the common cold.

With only one reported and confirmed case in the United States, Petri says there’s not much to worry about here at home but advises following to the CDC’s recommendations. “There’s really no concern needed in central Virginia right now because all the cases have been linked back to Wuhan so if you haven’t traveled there if you haven’t been around someone who did travel there who’s sick, then you shouldn’t be concerned about this."

Petri says to be sure to wash your hands frequently. There are talks of a vaccine for this disease being released later this year.

