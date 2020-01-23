Early sunshine,clouds increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Today. A southerly flow will allow temperatures to slightly rise above normal. Clouds will keep overnight temperatures cold but not as cold. Rain will develop by Friday afternoon. An area of low pressure will form along the front and enhance steady periods of rain later Friday into early Saturday. High pressure should clear skies and usher in breezy and above normal conditions Saturday. That trend should extend in the middle of next week. keep an eye to the sky !
Today: Increasing clouds, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold, Low: low 30s
Friday: Cloudy skies, with showers late in the day, High: mid 40s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Early shower, then clearing and breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
