Early sunshine,clouds increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Today. A southerly flow will allow temperatures to slightly rise above normal. Clouds will keep overnight temperatures cold but not as cold. Rain will develop by Friday afternoon. An area of low pressure will form along the front and enhance steady periods of rain later Friday into early Saturday. High pressure should clear skies and usher in breezy and above normal conditions Saturday. That trend should extend in the middle of next week. keep an eye to the sky !