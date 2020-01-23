Clouds increasing ahead of a wet Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dry skies this afternoon. Clouds will continue to thicken and increase going into tonight. Those clouds will help keep temperatures a little higher tonight, but still near freezing.
Tomorrow’s morning commute should stay dry for us. Rain showers will arrive with a low pressure system heading into the afternoon. Showers will begin in the Valley first before shifting into Central VA. Rain will become heavier and steadier Friday night. This will continue through the early hours of Saturday before exiting to the northeast. A soaking rainfall is expected with totals from an inch to an inch and a half.
Improving conditions for the remainder of the weekend. Clearing skies Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunshine on Sunday. Both days may be a little breezy. Comfortable and dry weather will take us through much of next week.
Today: Increasing cloud cover. Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30 degrees.
Tomorrow: Rain developing from west to east, mainly in the PM. Heavy rain late. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Saturday: Early morning rain. Clearing. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Sunny, nice, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Sunny and cool. Highs near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs near 50.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs near 50.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.