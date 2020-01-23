Charlottesville judge to order city to pay $365,000 to cover plaintiffs’ lawyers in statue case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge will award plaintiffs in a lawsuit over two Confederate statues downtown over $300,000 in attorney’s fees. That is about two-thirds of the approximately $604,000 the plaintiffs argued for.
In September, Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Moore ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in the suit. He issued a permanent injunction against the removal of the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
Moore said while the plaintiffs were not entitled to damages they could receive attorney’s fees.
The Daily Progress reported Judge Moore made a ruling on the amount of the attorney’s fees on Tuesday. Moore says he expects to enter an order on March 1 that gives the city 90 days to either pay the money in full or in monthly installments of just over $73,000.
The lawsuit, filed in 2017, stems from city council’s decision to remove statues of Lee and Jackson. The suit argues the city and then-councilors violated a state code that prevents localities from removing or altering war monuments.
In October, city council voted to appeal the case. While Moore’s order is expected to be entered soon, it is unclear how the case will proceed.
