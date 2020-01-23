Charlottesville City Council hosts work retreat on fiscal year 2021 budget development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city councilors held a retreat on Thursday to begin crafting their budget for the fiscal year 2021.
At the retreat, city officials said they were operating on an assumed increase of 1.5% compared to last fiscal year's budget. That would mean the 2021 budget would be just over $191 million.
City employees raised the idea of increasing the real estate tax, but councilors say that's not on the table at this time.
"The real estate tax is one of our primary revenue sources along with the meals tax, so long term it is an important part of the budget. As the budget cycle goes on I think we’ll continue to have that conversation. I think right now I haven’t heard any particular desire to increase the real estate tax,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.
The city will have another retreat at the Jefferson School on Friday.
