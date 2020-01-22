UVa football 2020 schedule released; Cavaliers kickoff against Georgia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa football team will kickoff the 2020 season against the University of Georgia.
The ACC released the schedules for all of its member institutions on Tuesday.
UVa and UGA will square off in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta on Monday, September 7th.
The game marks the first time Virginia will open the season in a neutral site game since taking on Notre Dame in the Kickoff Classic at Giants Stadium in 1989.
The Bulldogs will be the third SEC opponent the Wahoos have faced in the last three years, after taking on South Carolina and Florida in bowl games.
After kicking off against Georgia, the Wahoos have a quick turnaround, as they take on VMI in their home opener just five days later.
Following a match-up with UConn, the Cavaliers open conference play on the road at ACC champion Clemson.
The 'Hoos host North Carolina, and then have their open date, before traveling to Georgia Tech.
Virginia will play at Old Dominion, and then host Miami and Louisville.
They play at Duke on a Friday night, take on Pittsburgh for Senior Day, and play at Virginia Tech in the regular season finale on November 28th.
There will no Thursday night or Friday night games at Scott Stadium this season, as all of the Cavaliers home games are scheduled for Saturdays.
UVa faces seven teams that appeared in bowl games last season – Georgia (Allstate Sugar), Clemson (Fiesta Bowl/CFP National Championship), North Carolina (Military Bowl), Miami (Walk-On’s Independence), Louisville (Franklin American Mortgage Music City), Pitt (Quick Lane) and Virginia Tech (Belk).
2020 Virginia Football Schedule
- Sept. 7 vs. Georgia (Monday-Atlanta)
- Sept. 12 VMI
- Sept. 19 UCONN
- Sept. 26 at Clemson
- Oct. 3 NORTH CAROLINA
- Oct. 17 at Georgia Tech
- Oct. 24 at Old Dominion
- Oct. 31 MIAMI
- Nov. 7 LOUISVILLE
- Nov. 13 at Duke (Friday)
- Nov. 21 PITT
- Nov. 28 at Virginia Tech
