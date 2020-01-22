UVA Center for Politics hosts 21st annual American Democracy Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, the University of Virginia Center for Politics hosted the American Democracy Conference. The event also honored the centennial of women getting the right to vote.
It included a panel and speeches by former Representative of the 4th Congressional District of Utah Mia B. Love and former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.
"What we have to do is think about women in power and how they can be deep in our soul rather than have just men,” Townsend said.
The forum is part of “Democracy in Perilous Times: Unprecedented Challenges and Controversies”, an ongoing program series organized by the UVA Center for Politics and the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.
