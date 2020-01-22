Tuesday’s high school sports scores & highlights

High school basketball scores & highlights from across Central Virginia on Tuesday, January 21st.

Covenant junior Jonas Sanker getting ready to dunk against Fishburne Military (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | January 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 10:47 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Albemarle 69, Louisa 60
  • Blue Ridge School 56, Miller School 40
  • Buckingham County 63, Bluestone 39
  • Buffalo Gap 64, Wilson Memorial 41
  • Charlottesville 79, Orange County 60
  • Covenant 62, Fishburne Military 25
  • Goochland 60, Randolph-Henry 52
  • Harrisonburg 57, Waynesboro 53
  • John Handley 80, Culpeper 35
  • Nelson County 64, Appomattox 51
  • Spotswood 53, Rockbridge County 23
  • St. Anne's-Belfield 79, Trinity Episcopal 77
  • Staunton 55, Riverheads 52
  • Tandem Friends School 45, Randolph-Macon Academy 41
  • Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 38
  • Woodstock Central 56, William Monroe 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Buckingham County 49, Bluestone 25
  • Fort Defiance 51, Stuarts Draft 44
  • Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 38
  • Spotswood 51, Rockbridge County 22
  • St. Anne's-Belfield 65, Trinity Episcopal 42
  • Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 33

