Tuesday’s high school sports scores & highlights

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
- Albemarle 69, Louisa 60
- Blue Ridge School 56, Miller School 40
- Buckingham County 63, Bluestone 39
- Buffalo Gap 64, Wilson Memorial 41
- Charlottesville 79, Orange County 60
- Covenant 62, Fishburne Military 25
- Goochland 60, Randolph-Henry 52
- Harrisonburg 57, Waynesboro 53
- John Handley 80, Culpeper 35
- Nelson County 64, Appomattox 51
- Spotswood 53, Rockbridge County 23
- St. Anne's-Belfield 79, Trinity Episcopal 77
- Staunton 55, Riverheads 52
- Tandem Friends School 45, Randolph-Macon Academy 41
- Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 38
- Woodstock Central 56, William Monroe 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
- Buckingham County 49, Bluestone 25
- Fort Defiance 51, Stuarts Draft 44
- Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 38
- Spotswood 51, Rockbridge County 22
- St. Anne's-Belfield 65, Trinity Episcopal 42
- Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 33
