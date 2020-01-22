Traffic back to normal following motor vehicle crash at Hydraulic Road & Route 29

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Traffic is back to normal after a nasty crash on the Albemarle/Charlottesville line Wednesday afternoon.
An SUV was on its top near Stonefield. The crash blocked several lanes of both roads.
Right now, there's no word on any injuries or charges being filed.
County of Albemarle Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Around 12:30 pm this afternoon, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the intersection of Hydraulic Road and Route 29. The crash was the result of a vehicle traveling westbound on Hydraulic Road that ran a red light and struck a southbound vehicle along Route 29. The driver was cited for running a red light. Two patients from the struck vehicle were transported with minor injuries.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.