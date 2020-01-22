Town of Orange conducting cell service survey

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Orange wants to hear from folks about where to put a cell tower.
Right now, service can be so-so from the courthouse to Round Hill on Route 15.
There’s an online survey out now about it. Questions include which mobile carrier do you use, and how satisfied are you with cell service in town?
Click here if you live in Orange and want to weigh in. Answers may be read aloud at the next town council meeting, but names will not be mentioned.
