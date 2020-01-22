Pizza longer than a football field made for fundraiser for Australian firefighters

View this post on Instagram

🚩🚩 @pellegrinisitalian 🚩🚩 🍕 100m Margherita Pizza Record 🍕 . Welcome to the neighbourhood old Pel - with a 100m continuous pizza party that is 😅 over 400kgs and 4hrs of dough, sweat and cheers went into this masterpiece that's taken weeks of planning and days of practice to achieve. Not only an impressive feat of culinary endurance - but a pizza the pie also went to Rural Fire Services with gold coin donations being accepted for a slice of pizza at the end of the cook. The HUGE team effort it took from everyone - some 5hr efforts some 5minute efforts - to shuffle the cooked dough down the table was mammoth and it couldn't have been achieved without everyone involved along the way. Restaurant opens to the public tomorrow - keen to head back for some of the best pizza and pasta Sydney's south has to offer!