From North Dakota to Florida, cold air spreads across the county

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures this morning had people bundling up in all corners of the US. Locally, we saw lows in the teens to start the day. We’ll do a little bit better this afternoon as highs reach the lower 40s. Tonight will be another cold one with temperatures hovering near 20 for lows.
We will get into the mid to upper 40s on Thursday with gradually increasing cloud cover. Friday will start dry under mostly cloudy skies.
A storm system will bring rain showers by Friday late afternoon and evening. Mixed precipitation could be seen in the higher elevations, but everywhere else will see rain. The heaviest rain will occur overnight Friday to very early Saturday. Rain shifts away from the region later Saturday. Around an inch of rain looks likely at this time.
Partial sunshine returns Sunday and carries us into next week. Temperatures will be slightly milder, near 50 each day.
Today: Sunny. Chilly. Highs in the lower 40s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows near 20.
Tomorrow: Sunny start with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy AM. Rain arriving later in the day. Highs in the lower 40s.
Saturday: Early rain. PM clearing. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
