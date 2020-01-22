Frigid start, seasonal finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A frigid start to the work and school day. Clear sky and light wind has provided radiation cooling with many locations throughout the area starting out with temperatures in the teens. Wall to wall sunshine will blanket the area Today, resulting in a more seasonal afternoon. As high pressure drifts east, a bit more cloud cover will spread across the region. Meanwhile, a storm over the nations mid-section will push east. Clouds will increase Friday, with late rain and perhaps some pockets of freezing rain. This mostly rain event will last into Saturday with over an inch for many locations. High pressure will bring sunshine and breezy conditions back into the area by Sunday, with more above normal weather lasting into early next week.