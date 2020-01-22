City of Charlottesville may consider adding additional seating on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People asking for more public seating on the Downtown Mall could soon get it. The city of Charlottesville may consider adding more chairs to the area.
This comes after extras were found in storage. Right now there are fewer than 40 chairs across the mall.
David McNair, who runs the DTM news website, discovered there are some more chairs that could be added to that number. Those chairs were found in a parks and recreation storage facility, according to McNair.
City Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says some of those chairs may have been there since 2009 when the mall was re-bricked.
According to Wheeler, those refurbished chairs could be used to replace any chairs on the mall that need maintenance. Now, the city is looking at previous plans to put them on the mall.
“The question is, where do they go? What's the design? How much are we willing to spend on those chairs? So right now, again, we've got 16 in surplus, and we're going to work with the business community and citizens and make sure that we pick a location that's appropriate,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler says that the city will be conducting a survey of the Downtown Mall to determine where more chairs could go.
