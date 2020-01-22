Charlottesville Police Department seeks help locating wanted person

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police need your help to find a man wanted for robbery and malicious wounding.
Police say 47-year-old Kerry Vonreese Cook committed his crimes back in November.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. There is a $1,000 reward available for information leading to an arrest.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA- The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a wanted person.
Kerry Vonreese Cook, a 47-year-old resident of Charlottesville, is wanted by the Charlottesville Police Department for robbery and malicious wounding. The incident occurred in November of 2019 in the City of Charlottesville.
Cook is approximately six feet tall and 190 lbs.
Anyone with information about Cook’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
There is a $1,000 reward available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
