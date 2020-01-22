Charlottesville Parks & Rec Advisory Board to propose names for new park lands

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has gained quite a bit of park land over the past 10 years, and now the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board wants your input for what to name these new properties.
As a general policy, city parks are named in accordance with geographical, historical, or ecological features indigenous to the park site.
The new properties needing to be named include an area along Moore’s Creek, 142 acres acquired from the Heyward Family, and a soccer field off Davis Avenue.
To submit a suggestion or comment, please contact Chris Gensic at 434-970-3656 or gensic@charlottesville.org or mail to/drop off at 501 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
The advisory board is hoping to have a list of names for these park lands ahead of its meeting for March 12.
01/22/2020 Release from Charlottesville Department of Parks & Recreation:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Over the past decade, the City of Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation has acquired a number of new parkland properties. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is in the process of proposing names for these new lands and is seeking public input before making a recommendation to City Council.
As a general policy, parks shall be named in accordance with geographical, historical or ecological features indigenous to the park site or to the immediate vicinity of the site. Parks may be also be named for an individual under certain conditions.
New parkland acquisitions to be considered for names at the March 12, 2020 Advisory Board meeting include:
- 20 acre parcel along Moore’s Creek that is the location of the Hartman Mill remains
- 142 acre parcel recently acquired adjacent to Ragged Mountain from the Heyward Family
- Soccer field off Davis Avenue adjacent to Northeast Park
- 49 acres of parkland north of Melbourne Road along John Warner Parkway
- 30 acres of land across Old Lynchburg Road from Azalea Park
The Policy for naming of parklands is available on request or at www.charlottesville.org/departments-and-services/boards-and-commissions/parks-and-recreation-advisory-board.
The Advisory Board March 12 meeting will be held at 501 East Main Street at 5:30 p.m.
To submit a suggestion or comment, please contact Chris Gensic at 434-970-3656 or gensic@charlottesville.org or mail to/drop off at 501 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.